Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.13

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Sumco Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.51 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

