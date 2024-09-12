Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of -3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

