Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.