Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

