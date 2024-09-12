StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Buy”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WIT has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Wipro by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,622,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 2,267,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 12.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 143.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 821,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 483,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

