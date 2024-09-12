StockNews.com Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $335.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.60.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 168.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 289.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

