StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

