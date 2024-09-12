StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.