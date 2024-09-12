StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

