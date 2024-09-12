StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

