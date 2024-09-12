StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
