StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.