StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.23 million, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.
Park City Group Company Profile
