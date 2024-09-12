Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 82,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 47,511 call options.

Unity Software Trading Up 11.8 %

NYSE U traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,540,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

