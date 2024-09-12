Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.97

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 517377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

