State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,980 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Equinix worth $62,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $187,089,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $806.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.