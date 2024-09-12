State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,589 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,589 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $57,832,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

