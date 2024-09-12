State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 124,823 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 124,823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 86.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

AXP stock opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.92. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

