State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 118,896 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 112,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.97 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

