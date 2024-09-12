State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,120,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

