State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,813 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

