SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

