SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.20

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 202683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

