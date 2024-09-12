SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter worth $143,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

SHE stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $112.89.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

