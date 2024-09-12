SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.37

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 45794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.