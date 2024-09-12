SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $232.24 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

