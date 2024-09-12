SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.99% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $195,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.26 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

