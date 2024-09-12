S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $515.81 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $521.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

