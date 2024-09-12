Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $226,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 874,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $266,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 393.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 71.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

