Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

