Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $176,595.76 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $435,606.40.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.00. 3,994,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,811. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

