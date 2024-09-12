Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,821.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,821 ($23.81) and last traded at GBX 1,806.85 ($23.63), with a volume of 395586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,799 ($23.53).
A number of analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.51) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($23.25) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,370.55). 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
