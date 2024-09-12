Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Buys 17,722 Shares of Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $16,658.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,991 shares of Smart for Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $6,470.28.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMFL opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.85% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

