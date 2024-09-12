SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 929.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,872 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.01% of SM Energy worth $50,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

