Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.63

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 167245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKE. Desjardins increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

