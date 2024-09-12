Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 3,842,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,856. The firm has a market cap of $920,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $437.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 269.08% and a negative return on equity of 182.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -212.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

