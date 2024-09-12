Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

