Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 1,674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
SBMFF remained flat at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
