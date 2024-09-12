Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.