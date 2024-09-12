Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.30

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 7651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $646.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile



Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.



