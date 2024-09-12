Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,815 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $40,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $163.31 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

