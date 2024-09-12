Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.53

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 81735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.41.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.360486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

