Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Drops By 72.2%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.08. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

