Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Expands By 150.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

OTCMKTS WYNMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. Wynn Macau’s payout ratio is currently 95.05%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

