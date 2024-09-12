Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Decreases By 80.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,367. Worldline has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.
About Worldline
