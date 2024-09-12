Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Decreases By 80.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,367. Worldline has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Get Worldline alerts:

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.