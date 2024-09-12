Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Drops By 70.1%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos Price Performance
Vivos stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 267,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.01.
Vivos Company Profile
