Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Drops By 70.1%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Price Performance

Vivos stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 267,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $59.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.