Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 80.0%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

SWRAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 49,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,158. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

