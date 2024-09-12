Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Decreases By 76.0%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SREDF remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

