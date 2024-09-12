Short Interest in Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Rises By 5,200.0%

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

