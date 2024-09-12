Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Expands By 12,500.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 12,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 60.8 %

Shares of SABSW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

