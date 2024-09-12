Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Expands By 12,500.0%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 12,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 60.8 %
Shares of SABSW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
