Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Declines By 65.7%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

